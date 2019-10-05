2 vehicles in MNS chief's convoy involved in minor accident

Two vehicles in MaharashtraNavnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's convoy hit each other onthe Sion-Panvel Highway in neighbouring Navi Mumbai onSaturday afternoon, police said, adding there were no reportof injuries

The incident happened at around 1:30pm at Sanpada whenThackeray and his family were returning from Ekvira DeviTemple in Karla in Lonavla, an official said

"On Sanpada bridge, two cars in the convoy hit eachother possibly due to lack of speed coordination. No one wasinjured in the incident. Thackeray's convoy entered Mumbaicity limits some 20 minutes later," he added.

