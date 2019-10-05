International Development News
Bank official robbed of Rs 26 L on gun point: Police

PTI Amethi
Updated: 05-10-2019 16:59 IST
A UCO Bank official was on saturday robbed of Rs 26 lakh on gun point by three motorcycle-borne miscreants in Bhadar area of Piparpura police station, said police. The bank staffer was transferring the cash from Parsoiaya Babuganj branch to Dhauraha branch when the miscreants opened fire on the van and forced it to stop, police said.

They later fled the scene with the cash, police said, adding senior officials have rushed to the spot and teams have been constituted to nab the culprits. PTI CORR SAB RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
