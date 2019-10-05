Miscreants loot Rs 2 lakh from bank branch in Bihar

Six persons looted more than Rs 2 lakh from a bank branch in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Kumar said six motorcycle-borne miscreants entered the branch of a private bank at Gobarsahi area in Muzaffarpur town and looted more than Rs 2 lakh from the cashier at gunpoint.

They also snatched the double-barrel gun of the security guard of the branch, he said. Police has started an investigation into the matter the SSP said.

The bank's branch manager, Rajesh Kumar, however, claimed that the miscreants looted over Rs 8 lakh at gunpoint. PTI CORR AR ACD ACD.

