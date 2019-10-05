Man, brother-in-law arrested for killing woman in Karawal Nagar

A 35-year-old man was arrested along with his brother-in-law for allegedly killing a woman of Northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area for pressurising him to marry her, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Delhi's Shastri Park resident Naushad Ali and Ghaziabad resident Rajiq, 28.

Police said a highly decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a drain near Sardar Patel School, Karawal Nagar, on September 29. The post-mortem was conducted at GTB Hospital and a case of murder was registered at Karawal Nagar police station, they said.

"During investigation, the deceased was identified as Shabnam (24) (name changed), a resident of Shastri Park. She was missing from her house since September 26," said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast). Through her call detail records, police detained Ali for questioning, said the DCP, adding he later confessed to his crime.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Ali used to give tuition to students from class VIII to XII. Shabnam came in his contact to take tuition, said police, adding they knew each other since long.

The victim had been persuading Ali to marry him and this made the man to decide to get rid of her, the DCP said. Ali killed Shabnam on September 26 by hitting her with a rod on head. Later, he put the body in a sack and dumped it into the drain with the help of Rajiq, police added. PTI NIT NIT RAX

