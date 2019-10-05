Six apprehended for killing friend over personal enmity

Six persons were apprehended for allegedly killing their friend over personal enmity in Shahdara's Geeta Colony, police said on Saturday. Four of the accused were apprehended from a park on Thursday morning while police were patrolling the area. On their instance, two more persons were apprehended, police said.

A loaded country-made pistol with live cartridge was recovered from the possession of one of the accused, they said. During interrogation, one of the accused disclosed that he and his accomplices killed their friend on Sunday night and dumped the body at Yamuna Khadar, a senior police official said.

Later, the decomposed body was recovered from Yamuna Khadar, following which a murder case was registered at Geeta Colony police station. The victim was missing from his home and no complaint was filed by his family members, police said. One of the accused said he had personal enmity with the victim due to which he planned the killing along with his accomplices, they added.

