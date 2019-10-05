Accountant, wife held for embezzling Rs 92 lakh from company

A 35-year-old man and his wife were arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 92 lakh from the firm where he had worked as an accountant for the last 10 years, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Amit Gaur, who has an MBA degree, and wife Renu (34), residents of Bhajanpura, they said.

The police said that they received a complaint from owners of a firm which deals in coated fabric in Rithala. The firm stated that Amit had quit recently without handing over the charge to anyone, when they employed another accountant, they found out that a number of people owed them money according to their financial records.

"When the complainant contacted the clients about their pending payments, they informed them that payments had already been made through cheques in the name of the company. However, the payments were not reflected in the bank account," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra. On further investigation, the complainant came to know that the payments were sent to an account in another bank which was in the name of their firm, but the account was being maintained by Renu.

The trails of money transaction were established which confirmed the transfer of about Rs 92 lakhs in the account opened by accused, the police said. A case was registered at Budh Vihar police station and the accused were arrested.

Interrogation revealed that they have purchased a property at Bhajanpura and a car using the amount, the police said, adding that they had transferred about Rs 15 lakh in the account of another accused Mukesh Vashist, who is absconding.

