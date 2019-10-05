Shah discusses development, security issues with Mizoram CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Mizoram on Saturday, discussed development and security issues with state Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Shah, the BJP national president, met leaders of the NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of civil society organisations, and student bodies of the state.

The two leaders discussed the strategic geographical importance of Mizoram and how the state can facilitate better international relations with its two border countries - Myanmar and Bangladesh, an official release said. "He recognised Mizoram as a peaceful state. He said it could be a model for its northeastern neighbours," the chief minister said.

Zoramthanga raised the issue of a special provision in the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) for Northeast India and stressed the importance of granting a separate cadre for Mizoram in the All India services. He also talked about creating new battalions of Border Guard Force for Mizoram and the need for recruitment of Hindi teachers under central schemes.

Shah and members of the NGO Coordination Committee also held a meeting on CAB. The committee leaders were advised to draft a special clause to be incorporated in the CAB to strengthen the Inner Line Permit system in all ILP states. It will act as a buffer to the CAB in these states, the release said..

