J-K: Five including two active terrorists chargesheeted for terror offences

Chargesheet has been filed against five persons including two active terrorists by Kulgam Police before the competent court for terror offences.

Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet: "#Police in #Kulgam charge sheeted 05 accused persons including 02 #active #terrorists before the competent #court for #terror #offences in Case FIR No 14/2019 of PS #Devsar @JmuKmrPolice."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

