Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists linked to murder of BJP leader arrested

Three Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists linked to the murder of BJP leader have been arrested in Kishtwar, ANI news agency reported on Monday citing Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone.

The terrorists have been arrested in the killing of Chandrakant Sharma (BJP) and his Personal Security Officer.

Among these arrested people, one is Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, who was part of the conspiracy and was present during the killing of Anil Parihar (BJP).

IGP Mukesh Singh said, "In the past year, four incidents of terrorists have taken place in Kishtwar. Due to continuous efforts of Kishtwar police, assisted by CRPF, army & NIA team, we have been able to solve all these 4 cases of the past 1 year."

Chanderkant Sharma, a local RSS leader and his PSO were killed in a deadly attack by the two armed terrorists inside the Kishtwar hospital.

Anil Parihar, BJP state secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and his brother Ajit Parihar were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kishtwar November last year.