International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

13 policemen suspended due to dereliction in duty in Bihar

PTI Kishanganj
Updated: 06-10-2019 10:14 IST
13 policemen suspended due to dereliction in duty in Bihar

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thirteen policemen including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) have been placed under suspension due to dereliction in duty in Bihar's Kishanganj district, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Those suspended on Saturday evening included two ASIs, a havildar and 10 constables.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said 11 policemen have been suspended as they did not report for duty despite the cancellation of their leave because of Durga puja. In line with Inspector General of Police's (IGP) directive, leave of all the policemen of the district were canceled between October 1 to 12 for maintaining law and order during Durga puja, the SP said, adding that these 11 policemen have been suspended for violating the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019