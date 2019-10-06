International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail in UP

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 06-10-2019 11:14 IST
Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail in UP

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derailed near Moradabad station on Sunday, officials said. No injuries have been reported so far, Northern Railways PRO Deepak Kumar said.

The fifth and eighth coach of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10:15 am, he said. "First priority...safety of passengers....the passengers will be shifted to front portion of the train and train will be moved to Moradabad," Kumar said.

Further details are awaited, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019