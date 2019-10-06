Land sale up after C'garh lifts ban on small plots registry

The sale and purchase of land plots significantly increased in Chhattisgarh after the state government lifted the ban on the registry of small plots and reduced the registry charges, an official said on Sunday. The number of land registries, particularly of small plots, crossed one lakh in the first six months of the current financial year, a government official said.

Taking note of the inconvenience faced by middle class and economically weaker sections in purchasing land plots and building their own houses, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in April this year withdrew the ban on the registry of small land plots of up to five decimal (one decimal is equal to 435.6 square feet), he said. Later, the state government also decided to provide 30 percent rebate on registry fee, he said.

According to the online registry record, the number of registries done during six months (April to September 2019) is 26 percent more than those done during the same period last fiscal. The revenue collection also increased by 33 percent following the government's decision, he said.

From April to September, more than 1.2 lakh plots, mostly smaller ones, were registered, as a result of which the state government earned a revenue of Rs 605.9 crore, he said. The decision will boost the growth of the real estate and construction sector and will also create more employment opportunities, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)