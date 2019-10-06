International Development News
Man arrested for killing monkey in UP

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 06-10-2019 16:39 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for allegedly killing a monkey with his licensed gun, police said on Sunday. They said Hafeez Ahmad allegedly shot dead the monkey in Abdan village under Jhinjhana police station limits on Saturday, following which local Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest.

Later, Ahmad was arrested, the police said. A case has been registered against Ahmad and his licensed gun seized, they said.

COUNTRY : India
