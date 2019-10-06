Man arrested for killing monkey in UP

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for allegedly killing a monkey with his licensed gun, police said on Sunday. They said Hafeez Ahmad allegedly shot dead the monkey in Abdan village under Jhinjhana police station limits on Saturday, following which local Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest.

Later, Ahmad was arrested, the police said. A case has been registered against Ahmad and his licensed gun seized, they said.

