International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

2 killed in trainer aircraft crash in Telangana

PTI Hyderabad
Updated: 06-10-2019 16:39 IST
2 killed in trainer aircraft crash in Telangana

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two trainee pilots including a woman were killed after their aircraft crashed in a field in Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Bantwaram Mandal of the district resulting in the death of the two pilots, they said.

A resident of the village said it was raining heavily when the trainer aircraft crashed. The aircraft belongs to a private aviation training institute in the city, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019