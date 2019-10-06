Lingappa Swamy takes oath as new chief justice of Himachal HC

Karnataka High Court judge Lingappa Narayana Swamy on Sunday took oath as the 25th chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. Justice Swamy, 60, was administered the oath of office by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhawan here.

Justice Swamy was appointed as the additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on July 4, 2007 and he became a permanent judge on April 17, 2009. He also remained the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court for over four months from January 17 to May 9 this year. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Swamy was presented a 'Guard of Honour' in the high court premises. The 'Guard of Honour' was attended by Himachal Pradesh HC judges Sureshwar Thakur, Vivek Singh Thakur and Chander Bhushan Barowalia, besides judges of the Karnataka High Court, Swamy's family members and guests.

Advocate general Ashok Sharma, Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh Chairman Ramakant Sharma, Assistant Solicitor General of India Rajesh Sharma were also present in the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)