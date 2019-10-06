2 killed, one injured in lightning strike

Two persons were killed and another was injured by lightning in Siddipet district on Sunday, police said. The incident happened while it was raining near Chintalacheruvu area.

The deceased were in their mid-30s. The injured person has been hospital, they said. The India Meteorological Department had warned of thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places over Telangana on Sunday and Monday.

It had also predicted heavy rain at isolated places on October 8 and 9. Rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad resulting in inundation in low-lying areas while trees fell on the roads and vehicles in some locations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)