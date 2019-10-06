Four dead, one hurt as SUV falls into gorge in HP's Chamba

Four men were killed and another was injured on Sunday after the SUV they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said. The vehicle fell into about 600-metre deep gorge at Tarella in Bharmour on Dakog-Tunda road, they said.

Rajinder Kumar (30), Ramesh Kumar (34), Sanjeev Kumar (30) and Surinder Kumar (34) of Chamba district died on the spot, police said, adding the driver Bittu (27) has been admitted to district hospital in Chamba in an injured condition. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has condoled the deaths.

Prima facie, the accident occurred due to negligent and rash driving, police said. A case has been registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bharmour police station, they added.

