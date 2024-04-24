Palampur stabbing incident: CM Sukhu accuses Jairam Thakur of "playing politics"

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jairam Thakur of "playing politics" over the Palampur stabbing incident. This is a very unfortunate incident. We should collectively oppose such acts," he said.

Lashing out at Jairam Thakur, he said, "He is trying to play politics in this as well. It is good that he visited the victim's family. But he must refrain from politicising the issue." He added that this is not the culture of our state. "We do not support or encourage violence. Himachal Pradesh is Devbhoomi. We said we would sponsor the victim's treatment and stand with the family. Doing politics in this matter is wrong," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta alleged that the BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, Kangana Ranaut, and her party are trying to politicise the issue of the attack on a college student in Palampur. A college girl was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon by a youth at a local bus stand in Palampur under Kangra district on Saturday. The youth tried to kill the girl but a few alert passengers and passers-by overpowered the attacker and handed him over to the police.

The girl suffered deep wounds on her body and head and was shifted to Tanda Medical College (TMC) in critical condition. From there she was later shifted to PGI and is currently said to be out of danger. The crowd at the spot thrashed the accused and handed him over to police after which police registered a FIR against him under relevant sections.

According to the police, the accused and victim are known to each other and the accused was pressurizing the victim for marriage. (ANI)

