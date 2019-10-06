BSF, BGB agree to strengthen border management Kolkata, Oct 6 ( PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) and its Bangladesh counterpart BGB on Sunday agreed to further enhance sharing of information and cooperation to ensure effective border management system. The two forces also decided to pursue the construction of developmental projects in the respective border areas at the four-day-long IG level talks between them.

The conference between inspectors general of BSF and region commanders of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) began on October 3 in the city. Both the forces guarding border decided to further enhance sharing of information and cooperation in all fields to bring an effective border management system to fight the menace of transborder crimes, smuggling of drugs etc, said a press statement from BSF.

"While appreciating efforts made by either border guarding force that resulted into decline in transborder crime, both sides agreed to pursue the construction of developmental projects in the respective border areas. Both the border guarding forces agreed that the confidence building measures have improved the understanding between both the forces," the statement said. According to BSF sources, the issue of local intelligence exchange to thwart attempts by criminals and terrorists to cross over to either side and the need to increase patrolling in the riverine border areas of Sunderbans were also discussed during the meeting which concluded on Sunday.

BSF South Bengal Frontier Inspector General Y B Khurania had said the interactions between company commanders of the two forces would be increased. Khurania had led the BSF delegation while the 10- member BGB delegation was headed by Md Jalal Ghani Khan, the Additional Director General, Region Commander, South West Region, Jashore.

During the meeting various pending issues related to infrastructure and developmental works in border areas were also discussed. Both sides appreciated various activities being conducted under Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) that includes simultaneous coordinated patrols (SCP), sharing of intelligence, identification of vulnerable areas and increased frequency of meetings at all levels, the statement said.

Bangladesh and West Bengal share about 2,216.7 km border, of which a large portion is unfenced..

