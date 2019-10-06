Transparency activist dies in police custody in Barmer

A transparency activist arrested along with two members of his extended family allegedly after a fight among them over their ancestral property died on Sunday in police custody at Balotra near here, said an official. Following the custodial death of 42-year-old activist activist Jagdish Goliyar, all officials of the Pachpadra police station have been transferred to the district police lines, said Barmer SP Sharad Chaudhary.

The custodial death would be probed by a judicial magistrate, said the SP. To ascertain the exact cause of activist Jagdish Goliyar's death, a medical board would be conducting his autopsy on Monday under the supervision of a judicial magistrate, he added.

Balotra Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash Chndra said activist Jagdish Goliyar, 42, is suspected to have died of some internal injuries that he suffered in the fight with his family members. He died while undergoing treatment at Balotra Hospital, where he was admitted, he said.

The police had taken Goliyar in preventive custody under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prevent any major untoward incident due to the festering family feud, said the Dy SP. After their arrest, the trio were produced before a magistrate for subsequent legal proceedings to release them after taking a bond from them to maintain peace, said the DySP.

During the legal proceeding before the magistrate, Goliyar, however, complained of uneasiness, following which he was rushed to the Balotra hospital and was admitted there, he said, adding he died during the treatment. The deceased family members have lodged a compliant against eight persons involved in the fight with Goliyar, he said, adding, no case, however, has been registered till now.

Goliyar worked as a typist at district court besides doubling up as a transparency activist. PTI CORR AG RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)