UP: College student suffers heart attack during run, dies

A 21-year-old undergraduate student died of a heart attack he suffered while running inside his university campus here on Sunday morning, police said. Nitin Bhati, a first year student of BPEd (Bachelor of Physical Education) at IIMT university, complained of sudden chest pain while running, Ganganagar Police Station Incharge Ravi Chandrawal said.

He said Bhati's friends rushed him to a nearby hospital which referred him to another facility where he was declared dead. The body has been handed over to Bhati's family, the officer said.

A condolence meeting was held in the university campus for the student. Bhati was from Samadhipur village of Greater Noida in Gautambuddha Nagar district and had moved to the university hostel three months ago.

