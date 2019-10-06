Three killed in lightning strike

Three farm labourers, including twowomen, were killed and three others injured after being struckby lightning at Bhagde Savargaon village in the district onSunday, an official said

The three deceased, all in their thirties, wereworking in a field around noon when it started rainingsuddenly. They immediately took shelter under a tree, aRevenue Department official said

"However, the trio died on the spot after being hit bylightning, while three others suffered injuries due to it," hesaid, adding that they were admitted to a nearby governmenthospital and later taken to Jalna.

