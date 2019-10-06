International Development News
Delhi: Dairy vendor shot at by unidentified assailants

A dairy vendor in Karawal Nagar was shot at and robbed by unidentified assailants on Saturday night.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 06-10-2019 23:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A dairy vendor in Karawal Nagar was shot at and robbed by unidentified assailants on Saturday night. The bullet passed through the victim's ear. However, he is out of danger, the police informed.

The victim has not been able to identify the assailants. The police are currently tracing their whereabouts by analysing CCTV footage. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
