Delhi: Dairy vendor shot at by unidentified assailants

A dairy vendor in Karawal Nagar was shot at and robbed by unidentified assailants on Saturday night. The bullet passed through the victim's ear. However, he is out of danger, the police informed.

The victim has not been able to identify the assailants. The police are currently tracing their whereabouts by analysing CCTV footage. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)