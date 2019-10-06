International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Retd bank manager commits suicide in Delhi's Amar Colony

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 06-10-2019 23:26 IST
Retd bank manager commits suicide in Delhi's Amar Colony

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 62-year-old retired bank manager allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree outside his house in Southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Satish Kumar Chawla. He lived with his family in an apartment in National Park, Amar Colony, they said.

A suicide note was also found from the pocket of his pant in which Chawla apologized to his wife and son and said he wanted to take the extreme step as he was depressed after not getting a tenant for a house he had bought recently, police said. The incident took place around 8 pm on Friday, they said.

After having dinner with his family, Chawla went out for a walk. He climbed atop his car and used a nylon rope to hang himself from the tree. The family came to know about the incident from a neighbor. Chawla lived in a rented apartment and had recently bought the new house. Since the purchase, he was trying to find a tenant. A week before the incident, he found a few people who showed interest but backed out last minute. He was more depressed since then, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019