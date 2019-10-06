International Development News
PTI Meerut
Updated: 06-10-2019 23:32 IST
Man held for creating bomb scare at Meerut railway station

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man was arrested for making a hoax call about a bag containing bomb at the city railway station on Sunday, police said.

The information about the bomb sparked a scare at the railway station. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and bomb squad carried out a search only to find that the information was false, they said.

The surveillance team identified the caller as Shivam Poswal. The police tracked down the accused and arrested him. Police have initiated action against him for triggering panic by making the hoax bomb scare, SSP Ajay Sahni said.

COUNTRY : India
