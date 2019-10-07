FICN with face value Rs 1 lakh seized, one arrested

One person has been arrested with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh in West Bengal's Malda district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided Sahabajpurvillage under Kaliachak police station limits and nabbed 36-year-old Rafiqul Momin, seizing 50 Fake Indian Currency Notes of Rs 2000 denomination each from his possession, district superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been started at Kaliachak police station, he added.

