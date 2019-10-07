International Development News
FICN with face value Rs 1 lakh seized, one arrested

PTI Malda
Updated: 07-10-2019 09:05 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

One person has been arrested with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh in West Bengal's Malda district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided Sahabajpurvillage under Kaliachak police station limits and nabbed 36-year-old Rafiqul Momin, seizing 50 Fake Indian Currency Notes of Rs 2000 denomination each from his possession, district superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been started at Kaliachak police station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
