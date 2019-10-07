Odisha: Lightning strikes leave five dead in three districts

Five persons in Koraput, Dhenkanal and Kendujhar districts died due to lightning strikes on Sunday. According to an official release by the Joint Commissioner (Relief) Pravat Ranjan Mohapatra, the five deceased have been identified as Pitabasa Kumbhar and Upendra Kumbhar from Koraput, Akhuja Sahoo from Dhenkanal, and Dushasan Naik and Bhagabata Naik from Kendujhar district.

In addition, a bullock has died and three persons in Harishchandanpur sustained injuries due to lightning-related incidents in the state. The India Meteorological Department's evening bulletin dated October 6 had issued thunderstorm and lightning alerts for several districts for today and tomorrow.

"Nowcast warning messages are likely to be issued by IMD which are needed to be widely circulated," the release stated. People should be advised to pay due attention to such warnings and remain careful, it added. (ANI)

