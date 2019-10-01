5 persons injured in clash between two groups

At least five persons were injured, two of them seriously, in a clash between two groups in Odisha's Ganjam district over a fishing related dispute, police said on Tuesday. Rival groups of adjoining Ramayapatna and Chandanbada villages clashed using swords, sharp weapons and sticks on Monday night, Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Golannthara police station Babuli Nayak said.

Five persons were injured in the clash, the IIC said adding the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital and two of them with serious injuries were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The two groups clashed over fishing near the Bahuda river mouth and lifting of sand, the IIC said.

The two villages are located close to Bahuda river mouth. A police force was sent to the area following the clash which brought the situation under control. "The situation is tense but under control," the IIC said.

No arrest has so far been made in connection with the incident, while at least four platoons of police force were deployed in the area to maintain law and order, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)