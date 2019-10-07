Ayudha Pooja celebrated with fervour, gaiety in Puducherry

Ayudha Pooja was celebrated here on Monday with religious fervour and gaiety. The day was also observed as `Saraswati Pooja` and residential premises were decked with attractive rangoli and decorations.

Special programmes were held at various temples as the day was the concluding day of the nine-day-long `Navaratri festival.' Young children would be initiated into the world of knowledge on the occasion of Vijayadasami on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Ministers and leaders of various political parties greeted the people on the occasion..

