Ayudha Pooja celebrated with fervour, gaiety in Puducherry

PTI Pondy
Updated: 07-10-2019 15:29 IST
Ayudha Pooja was celebrated here on Monday with religious fervour and gaiety. The day was also observed as `Saraswati Pooja` and residential premises were decked with attractive rangoli and decorations.

Special programmes were held at various temples as the day was the concluding day of the nine-day-long `Navaratri festival.' Young children would be initiated into the world of knowledge on the occasion of Vijayadasami on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Ministers and leaders of various political parties greeted the people on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
