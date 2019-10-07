Capt Amarinder bats for tolerance, harmony on eve of Dussehra

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra and Durga Puja with a call to pledge themselves to upholding the age-old traditions of tolerance and harmony. "The values epitomised by these festivals remain a beacon to guide humanity on the path of goodness, and continue to inspire us to promote the ideals of virtuous living," said the Chief Minister in a statement.

He exhorted the people to emulate the ideals and traditions promoted by Dussehra and Durga Puja, with their symbolism of the victory of good over evil. These ideals, he said, have become even more relevant in the contemporary environment of growing intolerance and disharmony. He urged one and all to celebrate the festivals in the spirit of harmony and amity, with which they are imbued. (ANI)

