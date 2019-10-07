Karnataka: Special prayer organised for well-being of flood-affected people in Bihar

Extending support during challenging times, people from Bihar residing in Bengaluru on Monday organised a special prayer for the well-being of those affected by the recent incessant rainfall and floods in Patna, at a Durga Puja pandal in the city. Interestingly, other residents of Bengaluru city also participated in the special prayers.

On the occasion of Maha Navami, a large number of devotees offered prayers to goddess Durga and organised havan inside a Durga Puja pandal in Bengaluru's Aaarti Nagar area. One of the organisers who is a resident of Bihar, Arun Jha said, "We are offering food to 108 'kanyas' and this tradition is going on for over 40 years. We started conducting this puja when people did not use to organise Durga Puja here; neither they used to decorate the pandals. We are also praying for the well being of those affected in the recent floods in Bihar. We are donating and trying to provide all the possible aid to those affected."

According to the organisers, devotees will be performing havan and special prayers today and at night, children will participate in various cultural activities organised in the pandal. People from across the city have thronged to this pandal to offer prayers to goddess Durga.

"The celebrations here are going in a very different way, we have everything so customised here and everything is going so well. People have thronged this pandal in the afternoon on Monday so we can imagine how well the celebrations are being carried out here," one of the visitors named Srishti said. Meanwhile, a priest said, "We are extremely sad for the people who have suffered huge losses in the recent flood in Bihar so we are offering prayers to goddess Durga, for their well-being."

After incessant rainfall that resulted in floods in the state, over 70 people have lost their lives while many are still missing. Many districts of Bihar, including state capital Patna, have been affected by floods triggered by incessant rainfall in the state recently. The capital city has been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.

Rescue teams have been engaged round-the-clock in evacuating people to safer places. (ANI)

