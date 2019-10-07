Real estate developer absconds after duping man of Rs 20 lakh

A case has been registered at VB Nagar police station in Mumbai against a real estate developer for duping a man of Rs 20 lakh over a plot of land, an official said on Monday. The accused is absconding and efforts were on to nab him, he added.

"Complainant Bless Gegari Gomes (58) of Kurla has told police that the accused took Rs 20 lakh as fees from him for facilitating purchase of a bungalow plot in Dahanu in Palghar district," he said. "The accused told Gomes he knew the owner of the Dahanu plot well and could seal a deal at a cheaper rate.

Gomes filed a complaint after he failed to get his money when the deal did not materialise. We have registered a case of cheating," he added..

