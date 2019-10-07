2 dead, 15 injured after tractor overturns in MP's Datia

Two persons were killed and 15injured on Monday when their tractor-trolley overturned nearMarseni village in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, policesaid

Datia Superintendent of Police D Kalyan Chakravarthysaid the incident occurred at around 2 pm, adding that thetractor occupants were returning from Ratangarh Temple

"The vehicle overturned because the village road wasuneven. Two people died on the spot and 15 were injured. Thedeceased are yet to be identified," he added.

