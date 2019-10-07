Above normal rainfall hits business of Ravana effigy makers in Jaipur

Ravana effigy makers are fearing loss of business this Dussehra as above normal rainfall damaged their products and drenched raw material amid the prolonged monsoon season. The festival of Dussehra, which celebrates good over evil, is marked by burning of Ravana, a demon king.

Making of Ravana's effigies is a source of livelihood for many craftsmen. The effigies are mostly made of bamboo, mesh iron and paper, and their size varies. There are roughly 300 people engaged in effigy making in Ravana Mandi, Gurjar Ki Thadi and nearby areas in the Rajasthan's capital city.

People associated with effigy making said their business has been hit this time because of the above normal and sudden rains which damaged their products and raw material. On Monday, when they had put up the effigies for sale, rainfall again lashed the city.

"We suffered losses when we were preparing the effigies due to rains, but there was hope of some business ahead of Dussehra. That too died today with the rains," said Mukesh Nath at Ravana Mandi, a place on Gopalpura bypass famous for effigy making. Rajasthan has this year received above normal rainfall. Twenty-three out of the total 33 districts in the state fall under the abnormal rainfall category.

Another effigy maker, Hemraj said it has become difficult to find customers for rain-soaked effigies. "Who will take them now? This Dussehra is not going to be colourful," he said.

Craftsmen at other areas like Mansarover, Tonk Road, Sanganer also said rainfall has affected their business. "Before the sale could pick up, rains dashed our hope of a goof business," said Leela.

The size of the effigies varies from 5-6 feet to 15-20 feet and the price ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)