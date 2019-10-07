Need to constantly quell demonic forces: Naidu's message on Dussehra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted people on the eve of Dussehra, asserting the need to constantly quell the demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony. He also expressed hope that the festival would bring peace, harmony and prosperity to the country and the world.

"Celebrated with great fervour and zeal all over the country, Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is a celebration of the pious and principled path exemplified in the life and deeds of Lord Ram. The festival reminds us that we need to constantly quell the demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony," he said in his message. The Vice President said this Dussehra, let us aim to tread a path that gives us peace and prosperity, a path that gives the entire humanity greater happiness and fulfilment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)