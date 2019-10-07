Kochi: Metro trains to run at increased speed from Oct 8

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Monday announced to increase the speed of trains plying along the Maharaja's College-Thykoodam stretch from tomorrow. The move will not only save time for commuters but will also lead to an increase in the frequency of trains on the route.

The decision was made after Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety accorded sanction for the same to KMRL. After this decision, trains will run at an increased speed. At present, the trains are running at 25km/hour in the new section. The maximum achievable speed of a metro train in Kochi is 80 km/hour and at stations, the speed limit is 50km/hour.

"We are excited to run the train at maximum speed in the new stretch. This is a gift for the people of Kochi. Now people can save both money and time," said KMRL MD, Alkesh Kumar Sharma. "Now one can travel from Aluva to Thykoodam in just 44 minutes without any hassles. Earlier, the journey time was 53 minutes. The frequency of trains will be improved from 14 minutes to 7 minutes," he added.

KA Manoharan, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, KMRL and Commissioner of Railway Safety Southern Circle, Bengaluru conducted the inspection on September 30 and October 1. KMRL opened the new stretch from Maharaja's College to Thykoodam on September 4. (ANI)

