Prez's colour to be awarded to Army Aviation Corps on Oct 10

President Ram Nath Kovind would award the prestigious Presidents Colour to the Army Aviation Corps (AAC) here on October 10. The president, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, will award the colour at a grand ceremonial parade to be held at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) at Nashik Road here, an official release said on Monday.

Presentation of colour is an acknowledgment of the meritorious service rendered by the Army Aviation Corps over the years, it said. The honour is a visible symbol of excellence and has been earned by the AAC through dedication and worthy contribution both during war and peace, the release said.

The Army Aviation Corps is currently headed by Director General and Colonel Commandant of Army Aviation, Lieutenant General Kanwal Kumar. The ceremonial parade will be commanded by Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh Bawa Bhalla, Commandant, CATS.

Senior dignitaries are expected to grace the ceremony, which will also include a fly past by AAC helicopters, the release said. The Army Aviation Corps has proved their mettle and lived up to the motto of Swift and Sure. They have made their presence felt from the icy heights of Siachen Glacier to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)