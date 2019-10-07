International Development News
Smuggled liquor worth Rs 1 lakh seized in Mathura; 1 held

PTI Mathura
Updated: 07-10-2019 20:35 IST
Thirty cartons of smuggled liquor worth Rs 1 lakh were seized here on Monday, police said. The seizure was made near the K D Medical College police outpost on the basis of a tip-off, they said.

A car was intercepted at the outpost on NH2 and the Haryana-made liquor was recovered from it, DSP Jagdish Kaliraman said. He said the liquor was smuggled from Palwal to Agra.

The alleged smuggler, Ravindra, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, has been arrested and the car impounded, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
