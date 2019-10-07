City to celebrate Dussehra with burning of 60ft Ravana effigy

A 60-foot-tall effigy of Ravana will be burnt in the city to celebrate the Dussehra on Tuesday, the organiser said on Monday. It will take place at the Central Park in Salt Lake.

"The effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna will also be burnt alongside a 60-foot-tall Ravana effigy. We hope a large turnout tomorrow," said Lalit Beriwala, president of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, the organiser of the event. "The Dussehra celebration on Vijaya Dashami day is aimed at fostering amity between different communities in West Bengal and to mark the triumph of good over evil," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)