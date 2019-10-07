MP: Ahead of Dusshera, Ravana effigy burnt to ashes after collision with electric wire

A day before Dusshera, an effigy of Ravana stuffed with firecrackers burnt to ashes after coming in contact with an electricity powerline near a bus stand in Sironj area of Vidisha district on Monday. The incident occurred when authorities were attempting to set up the effigy near a bus stand this evening.

The 33-feet tall effigy's head collided with a 132 KV power line passing over it. The effigy was consumed in a burst of firecrackers, triggering panic among those present at the spot. According to locals, the unfortunate incident shows the negligence of the Sironj Municipality and the authorities should have taken measures before setting it up for display.

No one was hurt in the incident, officials said. Dusshera, celebrated at the end of Navratri marks the victory of good over evil. On this auspicious day, the Ravana effigies are burnt with fireworks marking evil's destruction. (ANI)

