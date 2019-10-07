Kullu Dussehra to begin on Tuesday

The historical week-long Kullu Dussehra will begin on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district amid tight security, an official said. The internationally renowned festival is unique as it begins when Dussehra festivities culminate in the rest of the country and unlike other places, effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and his brother Kumbhakarana are not burnt.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will inaugurate the International Loknritya Utsav Kullu Dussehra 2019 at Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra on Tuesday evening, the official said. The governor will also take part in the Lord Raghunath Rath Yatra which will begin in the afternoon, he added.

According to police, elaborate security arrangements have been made for the mega festival which is attended by thousands. Transport minister and president of International Dussehra Festival Committee Govind Singh Thakur inspected the preparations for the festival on Tuesday, the official said.

Kullu Dussehra will conclude on October 14. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will take part in the closing ceremony, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)