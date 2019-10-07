Labour contractor shot dead in Jalna town

A 40-year-old labour contractor was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near here in Central Maharashtra on Monday night, police said. The deceased was identified by the police as Sanjay Kisan Ambhore, a resident of Sellgaon, around 15km from here.

A police officer said the labour contractor was standing at a 'paan' kiosk here when the assailants came on a motorbike and shot him on the head from a close range at around 8 pm. Ambhore was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead, he said, adding the gunmen escaped from the spot after committing the crime.

His body was sent for an autopsy at the Government Medical College and Hospital in adjoining Aurangabad district, he said. Police officials saidAmbhore had received threats from some miscreants after he complained against them to the police.

The officials said they suspect the killing was a fallout of an old enmity. A case has been registered and manhunt launched to arrest the killers, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)