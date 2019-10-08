Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 12 pm. CAL1 AS-PIPELINE-UNTRACED Pipeline burst in Assam: Four remain untraced, rescue ops on Haflong: At least four persons, who were feared trapped inside a pump house after a pipeline carrying water to a hydro-power plant burst in Assam's Dima Hasao district, remained untraced on Tuesday, more than 24 hours after the accident.

CES1 WB-HOUSEHOLD-PUJAS Centuries-old Durga Pujas continue to be hit among revellers Kolkata: Away from the glitter of big-budget community Durga Pujas, those organised by erstwhile zamindar (landlord) families in the city over the past few centuries continue to be a hit among revellers. CES2 OD-BYPOLL-BJP Odisha BJP leader accuses party of ignoring him before bypoll Bhubaneswar: After the BJP named Sanat Gartia as its candidate for the bypoll to the Bijepur Assembly seat in Odisha's Bargarh district, slated to be held on October 21, senior party leader in the state, Ashok Panigrahi, has accused the saffron party of ignoring him..

