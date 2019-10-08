Unable to repay loans, two farmers commit suicide

Unable to repay their loans, two farmers allegedly committed suicide in Mahoba and Hamirpur districts, officials said on Tuesday. In Mahoba, Shankar Kushwaha (44) committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on Monday, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Devendra Singh said.

Manmohan, the victim's brother said Shankar, a resident of Bhairavganj in Srinagar, was upset as his crop got damaged due to heavy rains. He had taken a loan of Rs 30,000 from a bank but could not repay it and committed suicide, he said. The SDM said a probe has been ordered and due compensation will be given to the farmer's family once the report comes.

In Hamirpur district, another farmer Ram Khelawan (65) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree after his crop got damaged. His son Dayashankar said Khelawan, a resident of Saukhar village in Sumerpur area, had loan of Rs one lakh which he could not repay.

Tehsildar (Revenue Officer) Raghvendra Sharma said a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the act.

