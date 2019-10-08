UP: A temple in Lucknow where demon king Ravana is worshipped

While a majority of the people offer prayers to Lord Rama on the occasion of Dussehra here, there are some handful of people who visit the shrine of demon king Ravana to seek his blessing, believing that he was a 'great scholar' who fulfils their wishes. The temple 'Dashanan Mandir', which is believed to be constructed around the 1890s by Guru Prasad Shukl, opens each year annually on Dusshera.

"We come here each year to offer our prayers to Ravana. Our wishes get fulfilled after paying tribute to him," said a local while speaking to ANI. "This temple only opens once a year on Dusshera. He was a great scholar. The majority of his devotees are from Chatri and Thakur community," said another local.

On this day, the idol of Ravana or Dashanan' (Ravana-or the one with ten heads) is decorated with colourful flowers and followed by aarti. Not only that, people who visit the temple also light oil lamps and chant mantras in front of the idol. After the effigy of the Ravana is burnt, the doors of the temple are closed each year.

Dussehra is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. The effigies of Ravana are burnt on bonfires in the evening each year. (ANI)

