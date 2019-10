A leopard died on Monday after being hit by a train in Mul town in Chandrapur district. The leopard was hit by a Ballarpur-Gondia passenger train at around 8 am.

The carcass was taken off the tracks and a post mortem was conducted. More information is awaited. (ANI)

