Tamil Nadu: Devotees perform with knives in Coimbatore on Vijaya Dashmi

In a unique way to offer prayers, devotees of Sowdambigai Amman Temple took out a procession here on Tuesday while performing with knives as a part of Vijaya Dashami celebrations in the state.

ANI Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
Updated: 08-10-2019 13:18 IST
Visuals from the procession in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of devotees thronged the streets and men from all walks of life were seen hitting themselves with sharp-edged knives to offer their blood to the deity in order to seek the blessings of Sri Ramalinga Sowdeswari Amman.

Even the children were seen performing with sharp knives and participating in the procession with equal enthusiasm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
