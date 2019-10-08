International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two held for extorting money from truck drivers

PTI Thane
Updated: 08-10-2019 15:06 IST
Two held for extorting money from truck drivers

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thane Police has arrested two men for allegedly extorting money from truck drivers after claiming that the vehicle had hit their two-wheeler. A police patrolling team spotted Shankar Kharat (24) and Aakash Veer (21) with a two-wheeler near Nagla Bunder here on late Monday night, said senior inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarwadavali police station.

The duo allegedly confessed that they forced drivers of the trucks coming from outside the state to pull over and claim that the truck had hit their two-wheeler, demanding compensation. Fearing trouble, truck drivers would pay up, the police officer said.

Kharat and Veer were booked under IPC sections 392 (robbery) and 341 (wrongful restraint) and further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019