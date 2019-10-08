International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UP: Woman, mother-in-law killed after being hit by train

PTI Ballia
Updated: 08-10-2019 16:31 IST
UP: Woman, mother-in-law killed after being hit by train

A woman and her mother-in-law, who went near railway tracks to relieve themselves, were killed after being hit by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred near Chilkahar village in Gadwar area, they said.

Meena Devi (35) and Deventi Devi (65), who was hearing-impaired, died on the spot, the police said. The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem, they said.

A probe into the matter is on, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019