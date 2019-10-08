Woman, teenage son shot dead at home in UP's Mau

A teacher and her teenage son were shot dead at their house by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday, police said. They said Rekha Rai (40), who was a primary school teacher in Balrampur, had come to her home for Dussehra.

Rekha and her son Harshit Rai (15) were alone at their house in Mohamadabad Sipah bazar under Doharghat police station area when the attackers killed them, the police said. After the incident senior officials rushed to the crime scene, they said. An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime and efforts are on to nab the culprits, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)